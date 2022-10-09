The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.5% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 35.33. Now with the previous closing price of 24.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.74 and the 200 day moving average is 29.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $395m. Company Website: https://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $571m based on the market concensus.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.