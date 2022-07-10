The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 32 and has a mean target at 36. With the stocks previous close at 28.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.43 and the 200 day MA is 31.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $461m. Company Website: https://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $586m based on the market concensus.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.