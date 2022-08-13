The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.0% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. with ticker code (RMR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 30 and has a mean target at 35.33. Now with the previous closing price of 29.19 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.4 while the 200 day moving average is 30.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $486m. Find out more information at: https://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $588m based on the market concensus.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.