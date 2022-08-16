The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. with ticker code (RMR) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 30 with a mean TP of 35.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.83. The company has a market cap of $488m. Find out more information at: https://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $586m based on the market concensus.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.