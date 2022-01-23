Twitter
The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 38.92. Now with the previous closing price of 32.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The day 50 moving average is 34.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $529m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $630m based on the market concensus.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

