The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 29 and has a mean target at 33.67. With the stocks previous close at 28.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 26.1 and the 200 day MA is 28.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $477m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $566m based on the market concensus.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

