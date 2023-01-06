The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 29 and has a mean target at 33.67. Now with the previous closing price of 28.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.89. The market cap for the company is $465m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $545m based on the market concensus.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.