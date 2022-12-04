The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 29 and has a mean target at 33.67. Now with the previous closing price of 28.81 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The day 50 moving average is 26.41 and the 200 day moving average is 28.03. The market capitalisation for the company is $479m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $559m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.