The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

The RMR Group Inc. with ticker code (RMR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 35.71. Now with the previous closing price of 36.79 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.9%. The 50 day MA is 34.67 while the 200 day moving average is 30.58. The market cap for the company is $1,177m. Company Website: http://www.rmrgroup.com

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.