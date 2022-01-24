The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

The RMR Group Inc. with ticker code (RMR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 28 calculating the average target price we see 35.71. With the stocks previous close at 36.79 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.67 and the 200 day moving average is 30.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,177m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rmrgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $1,143m based on the market concensus.

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.