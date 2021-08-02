The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 28 and has a mean target at 35.71. Now with the previous closing price of 36.79 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.58. The market cap for the company is $1,177m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rmrgroup.com

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.