The RMR Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 46.6% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. with ticker code (RMR) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 63 and 25 with a mean TP of 42.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.6%. The 50 day MA is 28.99 and the 200 day MA is 41.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $880m. Find out more information at: http://www.rmrgroup.com

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

