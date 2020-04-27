The RMR Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 44.5% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. with ticker code (RMR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 25 and has a mean target at 40.08. With the stocks previous close at 27.73 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.5%. The day 50 moving average is 27.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.69. The market cap for the company is $882m. Company Website: http://www.rmrgroup.com

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

