The RMR Group Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 55 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 38.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.52 and the 200 day moving average is 40.44. The market cap for the company is $950m. Find out more information at: http://www.rmrgroup.com

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

