The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. found using ticker (RMR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 26 calculating the mean target price we have 34.25. With the stocks previous close at 29.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.36 and the 200 day moving average is 29.32. The market cap for the company is $909m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rmrgroup.com

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

