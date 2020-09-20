The RMR Group Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

The RMR Group Inc. with ticker code (RMR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 34.25. Now with the previous closing price of 29.79 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 29.29 and the 200 day MA is 29.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $946m. Find out more information at: http://www.rmrgroup.com

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

