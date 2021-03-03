Twitter
The ONE Group Hospitality – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

The ONE Group Hospitality found using ticker (STKS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 3.17. Now with the previous closing price of 3.2 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $92m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.togrp.com

The ONE Group Hospitality, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned, operated, managed, or licensed 55 venues, including 20 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

