The ONE Group Hospitality – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

The ONE Group Hospitality with ticker code (STKS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3.17. With the stocks previous close at 3.2 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.9%. The day 50 moving average is 3.04 and the 200 day moving average is 2.19. The market cap for the company is $92m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.togrp.com

The ONE Group Hospitality, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned, operated, managed, or licensed 55 venues, including 20 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.