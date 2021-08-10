Twitter
The ONE Group Hospitality – Consensus Indicates Potential -.9% Downside

The ONE Group Hospitality found using ticker (STKS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 3 with a mean TP of 3.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.2 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.9%. The 50 day MA is 3.04 and the 200 day MA is 2.19. The company has a market cap of $92m. Find out more information at: http://www.togrp.com

The ONE Group Hospitality, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned, operated, managed, or licensed 55 venues, including 20 STKs and 24 Kona Grills in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

