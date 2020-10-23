The ODP Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

The ODP Corporation found using ticker (ODP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 26.5. With the stocks previous close at 21.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day MA is 21.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,155m. Visit the company website at: http://investor.theodpcorp.com

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The Retail division operates a chain of retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and furniture, as well as printing, reproduction, mailing, and shipping services. As of March 28, 2020, this division operated 1,295 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CompuCom division offers technology services supporting the distributed technology needs of enterprise organizations in the United States and Canada. It offers a range of solutions, including technology lifecycle management, end user computing and collaboration, service desk, remote technology monitoring and management, and IT workforce solutions. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

