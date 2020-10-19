The ODP Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

The ODP Corporation found using ticker (ODP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 26.5. With the stocks previous close at 22.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day MA is 21.45 while the 200 day moving average is 21.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,180m. Visit the company website at: http://investor.theodpcorp.com

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The Retail division operates a chain of retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and furniture, as well as printing, reproduction, mailing, and shipping services. As of March 28, 2020, this division operated 1,295 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CompuCom division offers technology services supporting the distributed technology needs of enterprise organizations in the United States and Canada. It offers a range of solutions, including technology lifecycle management, end user computing and collaboration, service desk, remote technology monitoring and management, and IT workforce solutions. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn