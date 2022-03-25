The ODP Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

The ODP Corporation found using ticker (ODP) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.72 and the 200 day MA is 43.55. The market cap for the company is $2,325m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://investor.theodpcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $3,024m based on the market concensus.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The Retail division operates a chain of retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and furniture, as well as printing, copying, mailing, and shipping services. As of February 24, 2021, this division operated 1,154 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CompuCom division offers technology services supporting the distributed technology needs of enterprise organizations in the United States and Canada. It offers a range of solutions, including technology lifecycle management, end user computing and collaboration, service desk, remote technology monitoring and management, and IT workforce solutions. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.