The ODP Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

The ODP Corporation with ticker code (ODP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 57.5. Now with the previous closing price of 44.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is 42.13 while the 200 day moving average is 38.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,440m. Find out more information at: http://investor.theodpcorp.com

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The Retail division operates a chain of retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and furniture, as well as printing, copying, mailing, and shipping services. As of February 24, 2021, this division operated 1,154 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CompuCom division offers technology services supporting the distributed technology needs of enterprise organizations in the United States and Canada. It offers a range of solutions, including technology lifecycle management, end user computing and collaboration, service desk, remote technology monitoring and management, and IT workforce solutions. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.