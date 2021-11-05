The ODP Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

The ODP Corporation with ticker code (ODP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 47 with the average target price sitting at 55. With the stocks previous close at 44.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The day 50 moving average is 43.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.54. The market cap for the company is $2,336m. Company Website: http://investor.theodpcorp.com

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. The Retail division operates a chain of retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and furniture, as well as printing, copying, mailing, and shipping services. As of February 24, 2021, this division operated 1,154 retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The CompuCom division offers technology services supporting the distributed technology needs of enterprise organizations in the United States and Canada. It offers a range of solutions, including technology lifecycle management, end user computing and collaboration, service desk, remote technology monitoring and management, and IT workforce solutions. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.