The Middleby Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

The Middleby Corporation found using ticker (MIDD) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 124 with the average target price sitting at 138.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 112.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 110.38 while the 200 day moving average is 116.47. The market cap for the company is $6,379m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.middleby.com

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilations, toasters, griddles, grills, mixers, refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, and freezers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction and countertop cooking equipment, as well as soft serve, ice cream, coffee, and beverage dispensing equipment; and stainless steel fabrication and custom millwork products. The company’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dog, dinner sausage, poultry, and lunchmeat, as well as muffin, cookie, and bread products. This segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, blenders, water cutting systems, food presses, and automated loading and unloading systems; and various battering and breading, seeding, food suspension and forming, food safety and handling, freezing, defrosting, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, and ventilation and outdoor equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.