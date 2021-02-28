The Michaels Companies – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

The Michaels Companies with ticker code (MIK) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 4.1 with a mean TP of 14.39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.95 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.56 and the 200 day moving average is 11.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,215m. Visit the company website at: http://www.michaels.com

The Michaels Companies owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise. The company also provides private brands, including Recollections, Studio Decor, Bead Landing, Creatology, Ashland, Celebrate It, ArtMinds, Artist’s Loft, Craft Smart, Loops & Threads, Simply Tidy, Make Market, Foamies, LockerLookz, Imagin8, and Sticky Sticks. Further, it manufactures and supplies precut mats and custom framing merchandise; and distributes craft and hobby items products under the Darice brand. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 1,274 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada. It also serves customers through Michaels.com, ConsumerCrafts.com, Canada.Michaels.com, Darice.com, and AaronBrothers.com websites, as well as through its Michaels app. The Michaels Companies was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.