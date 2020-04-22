The Meet Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

The Meet Group with ticker code (MEET) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7.25 and 6.3 with the average target price sitting at 6.63. With the stocks previous close at 6.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 5.81 and the 200 day MA is 5.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $438m. Find out more information at: http://www.themeetgroup.com

The Meet Group operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company’s primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe and changed its name to The Meet Group in April 2017. The Meet Group was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn