The Meet Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

The Meet Group found using ticker (MEET) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.25 and 6.3 with the average target price sitting at 6.63. With the stocks previous close at 6.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 5.82 and the 200 day moving average is 5.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $440m. Company Website: http://www.themeetgroup.com

The Meet Group operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company’s primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages. Its applications available on iPhone, Android, iPad, and other tablets in various languages that facilitate interactions among users and encourage users to connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The company also owns and operates meetme.com, skout.com, tagged.com, hi5.com, lovoo.com, and growlrapp.com Websites; and provides online marketing capabilities, which enable marketers to display their advertisements in various formats and in various placements. The company was formerly known as MeetMe and changed its name to The Meet Group in April 2017. The Meet Group was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn