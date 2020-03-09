The Madison Square Garden Compa – Consenus Indicates Potential 42.3% Upside

The Madison Square Garden Compa found using ticker (MSG) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 411.4 and 320 calculating the average target price we see 358.27. Now with the previous closing price of 251.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.3%. The day 50 moving average is 291.42 while the 200 day moving average is 278.15. The company has a market cap of $5,942m. Find out more information at: http://www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, e-sports, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, performing arts events, and special events; and creates, produces, and presents live productions at its venues. It also operates 29 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Chicago; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

