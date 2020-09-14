Don't Miss
Home » USA Broker Ratings » The Madison Square Garden Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.1% Downside

The Madison Square Garden Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.1% Downside

14th September 2020

The Madison Square Garden Compa with ticker code (MSG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 322 and 180 with the average target price sitting at 225. Given that the stocks previous close was at 229.91 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.1%. The 50 day MA is 161.04 while the 200 day moving average is 178.42. The company has a market cap of $5,691m. Visit the company website at: 0

0

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.