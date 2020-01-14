The Kraft Heinz Company – Consenus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company found using ticker (KHC) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 30.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of .6%. The day 50 moving average is 31.35 and the 200 day moving average is 29.63. The company has a market cap of $38,051m. Company Website: http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products, as well as infant and nutrition products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-OY, Cracker Barrel, Classico, McCafe, P’Tit Quebec, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Karvan Cevitam, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie’s, Glucon-D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.