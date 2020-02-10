The Kraft Heinz Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company with ticker code (KHC) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 30.95. Now with the previous closing price of 29.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.73 and the 200 day moving average is 29.53. The market cap for the company is $36,272m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products, as well as infant and nutrition products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-OY, Cracker Barrel, Classico, McCafe, P’Tit Quebec, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Karvan Cevitam, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie’s, Glucon-D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.