The Kraft Heinz Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company found using ticker (KHC) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 28.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.32 and the 200 day moving average is 29.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $32,825m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products, as well as infant and nutrition products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-OY, Cracker Barrel, Classico, McCafe, P’Tit Quebec, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Karvan Cevitam, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie’s, Glucon-D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.