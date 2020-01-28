The Kraft Heinz Company – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company found using ticker (KHC) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 37 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 30.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.41 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.4 and the 200 day MA is 29.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $37,062m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products, as well as infant and nutrition products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-OY, Cracker Barrel, Classico, McCafe, P’Tit Quebec, Tassimo, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Karvan Cevitam, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie’s, Glucon-D, and Complan names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and certain government agencies, as well as to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.