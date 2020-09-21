The Kraft Heinz Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company with ticker code (KHC) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 31 with a mean TP of 36.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.01 and the 200 day moving average is 30.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,360m. Visit the company website at: http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Classico, McCafe, Tassimo, TGI Fridays, Taco Bell Home Originals, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Karvan Cevitam, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, and Wattie’s names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

