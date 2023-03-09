The Kraft Heinz Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company found using ticker (KHC) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 49 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 42.95. Now with the previous closing price of 38.64 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 40.24 and the 200 day MA is 38.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $46,942m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $52,178m based on the market concensus.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company also offers spices and other seasonings. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts; convenience, value, and club stores; pharmacies and drug stores; mass merchants; foodservice distributors; institutions, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.