The Kraft Heinz Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company found using ticker (KHC) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 35 with a mean TP of 42.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.36 and the 200 day MA is 38.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $47,040m. Visit the company website at: https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $51,884m based on the market concensus.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company also offers spices and other seasonings. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative, and independent grocery accounts; convenience, value, and club stores; pharmacies and drug stores; mass merchants; foodservice distributors; institutions, including hotels, restaurants, bakeries, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.