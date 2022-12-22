The Kraft Heinz Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company with ticker code (KHC) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 36 with a mean TP of 42.4. Now with the previous closing price of 40.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.22 and the 200 day moving average is 38.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $49,585m. Find out more information at: https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $52,325m based on the market concensus.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company also offers dressings, healthy snacks, and other categories; and spices and other seasonings. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, and foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.