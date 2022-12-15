The Kraft Heinz Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.3% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company found using ticker (KHC) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 49 and 36 with a mean TP of 42.1. With the stocks previous close at 39.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37.61 and the 200 day moving average is 38.29. The company has a market cap of $49,193m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $51,815m based on the market concensus.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company also offers dressings, healthy snacks, and other categories; and spices and other seasonings. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, and foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through various e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.