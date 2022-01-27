The Kraft Heinz Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

The Kraft Heinz Company with ticker code (KHC) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 33 and has a mean target at 39.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 35.73 and the 200 day moving average is 38.36. The market cap for the company is $44,114m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com

The potential market cap would be $48,598m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Velveeta, Lunchables, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, ABC, Master, Golden Circle, Quero, Plasmon, Wattie’s, Pudliszki, Classico, TGI Fridays, and Taco Bell Home Originals brand names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.