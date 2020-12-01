The Joint Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

The Joint Corp. found using ticker (JYNT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.76 while the 200 day moving average is 17.46. The company has a market cap of $352m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.