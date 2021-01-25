The Joint Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

The Joint Corp. found using ticker (JYNT) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 31.33. With the stocks previous close at 29.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.29 and the 200 day moving average is 20.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $419m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.