The Joint Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.7% Downside

The Joint Corp. found using ticker (JYNT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 28 with the average target price sitting at 34.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.99 this indicates there is a potential downside of -10.7%. The 50 day MA is 33.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.13. The market cap for the company is $539m. Find out more information at: http://www.thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.