The Joint Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 145.1% Upside

The Joint Corp. with ticker code (JYNT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 26.67. Now with the previous closing price of 10.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 145.1%. The day 50 moving average is 11.88 and the 200 day moving average is 16.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $157m. Find out more information at: http://www.thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

