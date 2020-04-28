The Joint Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 141.6% Upside

The Joint Corp. with ticker code (JYNT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 26.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 141.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.84 while the 200 day moving average is 15.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $155m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

