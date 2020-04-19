The Joint Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 138.6% Upside

The Joint Corp. found using ticker (JYNT) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 26.67. Now with the previous closing price of 11.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 138.6%. The day 50 moving average is 11.45 and the 200 day MA is 15.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $159m. Company Website: http://www.thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

