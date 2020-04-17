The Joint Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 133.5% Upside

The Joint Corp. found using ticker (JYNT) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 20 with a mean TP of 26.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 133.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.64 and the 200 day moving average is 16. The company has a market capitalisation of $155m. Company Website: http://www.thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

