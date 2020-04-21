The Joint Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 132.7% Upside

The Joint Corp. found using ticker (JYNT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 32 and 20 and has a mean target at 26.67. Now with the previous closing price of 11.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 132.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.43 and the 200 day moving average is 15.89. The company has a market cap of $153m. Find out more information at: http://www.thejoint.com

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

