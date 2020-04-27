The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fu – Consenus Indicates Potential 177.0% Upside

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fu found using ticker (CUBA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.75 and 9.75 with a mean TP of 9.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 177.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.51 and the 200 day MA is 5.78. The company has a market cap of $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.herzfeld.com/cuba.htm#!cuba/cs3d

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

