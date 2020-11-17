Twitter
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fu – Consensus Indicates Potential 132.1% Upside

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fu found using ticker (CUBA) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.75 and 9.75 calculating the average target price we see 9.75. With the stocks previous close at 4.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 132.1%. The day 50 moving average is 3.81 and the 200 day MA is 3.77. The market cap for the company is $27m. Find out more information at: http://www.herzfeld.com/cuba.htm#!cuba/cs3d

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

